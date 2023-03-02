Fast and easy. Twenty minutes before nine, Lucía was queuing at the Single Civil Registry of Madrid. She has entered on time, with the necessary papers, and has left happy after five minutes, with the first step for the change of sex registered in her DNI. “They have been very nice, I am happy and relieved. Life is unbearable with the wrong DNI, ”said the 20-year-old as she left. This Thursday the trans law, that allows the change of sex in the documentation with the “express declaration” of the person, without the medical reports that prove gender dysphoria or the need for two years of hormonal therapy established by the previous law at the state level.

Lucía studies Mathematics and Physics at the Complutense University of Madrid, but today she had something more important than the nine o’clock class. The young Canary has been one of the first to modify her documentation. “I wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible. Other times I am afraid of not going with the learned law, in case things make it difficult for me, but today it has not been like that. Today I knew it was going to be easy, I’m happy, ”she says excitedly. She will have to return in about three months, the waiting period that the law provides for a second ratification of the decision. The Administration then has a maximum of one month to resolve its file.

The trans law it speeds up the bureaucracy, and Lucía has facilitated the registration process. She has been through two years of hormonal therapy, but she has not reported gender dysphoria. She now she is no longer going to need any of this. “I’ve never had to go to a psychologist to find out who I am,” she says. She has been living in Madrid for two years, and with her career, her family and her friends, everything is going well. When he has a bad time it is when he goes to the police or the Administration or, for example, in the hospital. “You are in the waiting room and they call you by the wrong name. When you arrive with the wrong papers, they treat you worse, because they don’t know what to do. More than evil, it is ignorance ”, she expresses.

The processing of the law, promoted by the Ministry of Equality and approved in Congress on February 16, has led to a schism in the feminist movement and between the government coalition. Lucía is optimistic: “I am calmer. Once these things are approved, everything goes forward, and I trust that the social process will too.

“A pretty easy process”

The morning passed calmly in front of the registry offices. Many people have passed through Calle Pradillo in Madrid, few have done so to make the sex change. One of them has been Jara (like the rest of the interviewees, she has preferred not to give her last name). The 23-year-old girl, who was nervous before entering, was missing her registration and birth certificate. Even so, she has been able to carry out the procedure: “A very nice lady explained to me what she had to do, a trans colleague helped me to achieve it, and in the end I was able to do it.”

“The process has been quite easy,” says Jara. Once the register, the birth certificate and the DNI have been shown, the young woman has filled out a sheet with her information, her address and with the change she wishes to make. In her case, her registration as a woman and her new name. “I am happy, I had been waiting for this day for a long time. And she would have had to wait a year and a half more hormonal me to do the process ”.

Lucia, at her university. Jaime Villanueva

Aurora has also gone through the registry. They have summoned it at the end of May to ratify the registration change. “But of course I’m not going to change my mind,” says the young woman, who is 22 years old and is a student at the Autonomous University. “After that I will be able to communicate with the police to change my ID and passport, and also with the Social Security headquarters to change all health and work issues,” she explains.

She, unlike Lucía, is more critical of the political division and the debate that the processing of the law has generated. “I’m a little nervous because [la presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz] Ayuso has announced that he will change the law in the Community of Madrid for the next legislature. It will be a very big problem, ”he laments. “This law has allowed me to exist as a person. We have won, it is a victory for feminism”.

Although neither Lucía, nor Jara, nor Aurora had made an appointment in advance, and they did not need it, most of the people who intend to make the change have requested one. In the Community of Madrid they have granted the first citations for within two weeks. The Independent Union and Officials Center (CSIF) has demanded clear instructions from the Ministry of Justice so that the civil registries correctly apply the trans law “With one day to go after its entry into force, the Registry workers have not yet received forms, protocols, or training,” the statement issued on Wednesday stated. Those who have entered the registry offices have left, however, having started the registration change process in less than half an hour.

One of the things that the sex change in the DNI will allow Lucía is to play rugby while being federated. “And, at least, when I get my university diploma it won’t say ‘Don Lucía’,” she jokes. She stayed in front of the offices for a while, and then she took her backpack and went to class. As if it were any other day.