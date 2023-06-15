Spanish porn model Selva Lapiedra compared the sex championship of Europe with a horror movie

June 8 in Sweden was to begin the first ever European Championships in sex, held under the auspices of the Swedish Sex Federation (SSF). The competition was preceded by hype around the world, but it all ended in a grandiose scandal. According to one of the participants, chaos reigned at the event, and its organizer almost started a fight.

Naked games

Reports of the world’s first sex championship in Gothenburg began to appear in the world media in early June. The news claimed that Sweden became the first country in the world to officially recognize sex as a sport. Representatives of 20 countries were supposed to take part in the competitions organized on this occasion.

The list of tests was striking in variety. Participants had to compete in such disciplines as “seduction”, “relaxing massage”, “erotic massage of the enemy”, “foreplay”, “oral sex”, “penetrative sex”, “endurance”, “external attractiveness”, “mastery of sexual poses”, “mastery of improvisation in changing sexual positions”, “stamina and number of orgasms”, “artistic”, “increased blood pressure and heart rate” and “the most difficult and beautiful pose”.

It was reported that the championship will last several weeks, and the competition will go on for six hours a day. Competitions should include three stages, and a jury of five judges will determine the winners. The European champions will allegedly be chosen by viewers who have paid to watch the championship on the Internet.

“Sportsmen” from Spain, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, Russia and other countries promised to come to the competition. However, it soon became clear that the organizers of the competition and the press exaggerated the status of the event.

Selva Lapiedra (Spain) Photo: @pkdor_77

Where does the wind blow from

The main source of news about the recognition of sex as an official sport and the holding of the first sex championship were Indian editions. The event was first reported by The Times of India, CNBC TV18 and India Today. Later, the Spanish Marca, the Greek City Times and the Canadian newspaper The Beacon Herald joined in. Soon, the Swedish sex championship was already written all over the world, but it was the Indian media that remained the main locomotive of the news.

Even more reputable publications could not help but pay attention to such a grandiose hype, but they first of all engaged in fact-checking. Reuters news agency and a number of other media quickly figured outthat the Swedish Ministry of Sports has nothing to do with the championship and has never recognized sex as an official sport. The agency had to issue a statement and disown sex competitions.

A journalistic investigation showed that in January the Swedish newspaper Göteborgs-Posten published a note about a certain Dragan Bratic, who sought to have sex recognized as a sport. He founded the Swedish Sex Federation (SSF) and applied to be included in the Swedish Sports Confederation.

In May, sports officials rejected the application, citing “they already have something to do.” The response clearly stated that Sweden does not recognize sex as a sport, and the Confederation does not intend to cooperate with any sex organizations.

However, all this did not prevent Bratich from announcing the upcoming European Championship. He also stated that the SSF itself organizes the competition through “independent funding and the help of volunteers.” After that, in the Indian media, apparently unable to cope with the intricacies of the Swedish language, there was news about the recognition of sex as an official sport. And then the news spread all over the world.

The case ended with the Swedish Sports Confederation expressing concern about the spread of false information and reiterating that the SSF did not receive any support or funding from the state. Dragan Bratic’s compatriots were hardly surprised by this: his name is well known to the people of Sweden, who are interested in all sorts of scandals around the sex industry.

Dragan Bratic Frame: @RasimReiz

striptease king

First of all, Bratich is known as a lover of provocations. For example, in 2011 he decided open striptease club in the village of Mercil near the ski resort of Auray. For these purposes, they were going to remake the old tavern, located between the church and the cemetery.

Local residents reacted to the new institution without enthusiasm. “Mersil is already a popular place,” said one of them. “It would be better to open something else here.” But the men really liked Bratich’s idea. He promised to make a chic establishment with 20 dancers and dancers, which would resemble the popular cabaret clubs in Stockholm. Striptease only.

Never been to a striptease. I'm terribly curious what will happen young resident of MercilThe Local, 2011

Local officials were also indignant at Bratich’s plans, but admitted that they could not do anything, since he did not violate the laws. The village was split in two, the scandal reached the national level. Apparently, this is what the future organizer of the sex championship wanted.

Two years before Bratich arranged scandal by opening strip club McDragan’s Drive In! near the town of Falköping. The name of the institution clearly alluded to McDonald’s, and its sign depicted a woman lying on her back with her legs apart, forming the letter “M”. The American fast food giant, of course, sued. Bratich initially denied plagiarism, but then agreed to change the sign.

Another scandalous story of Dragan Bratić noted in 2013 when he opened a gay club in Jönköping. The institution lasted two years and closed due to lack of visitors. “Running a glamorous gay club in Jönköping is like serving pork on the Christmas table in Tehran,” Bratich lamented.

God, how people looked at me! As if they were not looking, but spitting at me Dragan Bratic

And in 2018, the Jönköping court acknowledged Bratich was found guilty of tax fraud and accounting fraud while running strip clubs and was sentenced to two years in prison. The lawsuit is still ongoing, but Bratich does not lose heart and is thinking about a political career. A year ago he announcedthat he is going to run for the city council of the city of Habo and seek “more transparency” in local politics.

In Sweden, Bratich is known by the nickname King of the striptease, but, judging by the information available on the network, he looks more like a professional adventurer who goes to great lengths to make a fuss around himself and make money on it. However, the participants in the sex championship in Gothenburg felt for themselves who Dragan Bratić really is.

Molly Devon (Russia) Photo: @wholovesMolly

“It was real chaos”

Despite the scandal surrounding the “first ever European Sex Championship”, representatives of at least 12 countries came to participate in it, including France, Italy, Finland and even Russia. True, the Russian participant, performing under the stage name Molly Devon, has recently been living in Budapest.

The participant from Spain, Selva Lapiedra, was the first to talk about what came out of Dragan Bratic’s next venture. The competition was supposed to start on Thursday, June 8, but it soon became clear that the organization was simply no good. The technical capabilities of the online platform where the broadcast was supposed to be conducted turned out to be insufficient to cope with the influx of viewers.

Every day people stormed the site, the cameras hung, the site crashed, the promised judges were not there. In short, the organization was at zero. Add to that the anger of the subscribers who paid money to watch and chat with us. Selva Lapiedraparticipant in the sex championship

And then there was a conflict between Bratich and the “athletes”. When on Monday, June 12, one of the participants complained to the organizer about the terrible conditions, he made a scandal that almost ended in a brawl. First, he announced that a girl who does not like something can clean up, and he will not pay her money.

According to Lapiedra, this participant of the show nevertheless began to perform in front of the cameras, as she “has been in the industry for a long time and feels responsible to the audience,” but skirmishes with Bratich continued.

“At some point he jumped up. If it were not for the intervention of the Slovenian participants and the massage therapist… The situation got out of control. It was a real chaos, which more and more resembled a horror movie, ”said Lapiedra.

Immediately after the incident, according to the Spaniard, all the “athletes” decided to stop participating in the championship and leave Gothenburg. It remains to be seen if the angry contestants will sue the Swedish Stripper King. It is only clear that this time the lover of sex adventures made a world-class scandal.