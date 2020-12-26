The first serial fighter of the fifth generation, the Su-57, received by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), was shown in the video. Related YouTube video published user wizarden1.

The video, taken on December 25, shows a plane to Tolmachevo (Novosibirsk region). “Transit landing during the flight from the plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the place of service,” says the caption to the video.

According to RIA Novosti, the first serial Su-57 is currently at the Valery Chkalov State Flight Test Center (GLITs) in Akhtubinsk (Astrakhan Region). TASS notes that there this aircraft “will be used to test the latest aviation hypersonic weapons.” According to the agency, the first serial Su-57 entered service with one of the aviation regiments of the Southern Military District.

In July, the publication of the Chinese portal Global Times named the American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, as well as the Chinese J-20, but not the Russian Su-57, as fifth generation fighters. The internationally oriented publication, which is overseen by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, cited the opinion of the deputy director of science and technology of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), J-20 general designer Yang Wei.

In December 2019, the Su-57 crashed, which was supposed to become the first serial fifth-generation fighter adopted by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

By 2028, the Russian Aerospace Forces should receive 76 Su-57 units.