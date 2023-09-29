The prosecutor’s office of the Rostov region was unable to appeal the first verdict passed in the case of torture of convicts in the psychoneurological department of the interregional hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Rostov-on-Don in 2020, participants in the process told Izvestia.

On September 28, 2023, the cassation upheld the suspended sentence of three years for psychiatrist Ksenia Makarova. Makarova made a deal with the investigation and became one of the main witnesses for the prosecution. But the state prosecution did not agree with the suspended sentence and demanded that the doctor be sentenced to four years in a general regime colony.

The next court hearing of the other defendants in the case will take place on October 2. According to the investigation, the deputy head of the hospital for security and operational work, Alexander Lyakh, in 2020 gave orders to a group of employees, as well as convicts who served as orderlies, to tie up patients. As a result, they remained in this position for up to 71 days without a break.

In addition to Lyakh, the head of the psychiatric department, Daria Pozdnyakova, and psychiatrist Anastasia Potorochina. They are accused of abuse of power. There are a total of 43 victims in the case.

Their representative of the victims in this case, Oleg Sokurenko, told Izvestia that in addition to binding, other methods of influence were used on the patients: they were not fed for weeks, they were prescribed powerful psychotropic drugs, they were not served, they were not provided with medical care, they were beaten, and they were subjected to moral humiliation on various grounds. , including religious and national. Izvestia also has such court materials at its disposal.

“As long as the fact of two deaths has been established, it is on file. We have also already filed five criminal complaints regarding new episodes, including illegal hospitalization in a psychiatric ward and negligence,” said the lawyer

