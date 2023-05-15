The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched the trial operation of the first self-driving electric abra, with a capacity of eight passengers. Al Jaddaf to the Festival City station.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, Mattar Al Tayer, stated that the operation of the self-driving electric abra comes within the framework of the RTA’s efforts to implement Dubai’s strategy for self-driving transportation, which aims to transform 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030. It is also in line with the comprehensive plan to reduce carbon emissions in the mass transport sector, in accordance with the requirements of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

He said that the self-driving abra is characterized by zero carbon emissions, lower operating and maintenance costs by 30%, and a lack of noise compared to diesel-powered ferries, indicating that the abra is equipped with two electric motors, and its speed reaches seven knots, and it is also equipped with a self-driving control system, and four lithium batteries. It is capable of operating the abra for seven hours, and modern techniques were used in designing the hull to reduce its weight, as the hull of the abra was made of fiberglass.

He explained that the lesson achieved during the last trial period, Level No. 4 out of 6, from the level of self-driving vehicles, according to the approved international standards for classifying self-driving vehicles, and included experiments that were carried out in cooperation with the Emirates Exaltoa Company, and the Operation and Implementation Boats Company in a fully self-driving and independent manner. About the captain, whose task is to intervene at the time of need as an operating supervisor, and to adhere 100% to the predetermined path, despite the effects of waves and winds, and to detect obstacles in the navigational line, and to notify the control center automatically of any defect in the system or deviation from the operating plan to intervene directly As well as stopping the lesson in the event of any obstacle on the flight path, and the ability to program additional scenarios to deal with it. Self-driving means, and coordinating with the Dubai Maritime City Authority in regards to legislation related to self-driving marine means.

Al Tayer added that the authority has developed a comprehensive plan to develop the maritime transport system, which is a vital means of transport in the Emirate of Dubai, as the number of its users last year reached about 16 million passengers. The plan includes the development of four heritage abra stations in Dubai Creek (Bur Dubai Model, Old Deira Market, Old Dubai Market, and Al Sabkha), where the capacity of the abra stations will increase by 33%, with the use of advanced materials and technologies to reduce maintenance costs and increase the life of assets. And the development of lighting in stations and marinas, and the provision of facilities for customers and investment sites.