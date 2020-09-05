“Sabino, to me the squad that overwhelmed them,” shouted Belauste to ask for the ball from his teammate on a free kick. The parable of Spanish fury was born a century in the past, throughout the first official matches of the nationwide group. Belauste completed that ball with such impetus that it knocked down the goalkeeper and three Swedish defenders. Objective. The victory by two objectives to at least one allowed Spain to go the spherical within the 1920 Antwerp Olympic Video games. Then the Italians arrived, injuring Pagaza and inflicting the expulsion of goalkeeper Ricardo Zamora. At a time when soccer didn’t enable substitutions, the determine of Silverio Izaguirre emerged, a Basque striker who made his debut that day. In his solely match with the Pink He ended up as a goalkeeper, contributing in an important option to hold moving into a contest through which Spain would grasp the silver medal.

The Spanish Nationwide Workforce performed its first official match on August 28, within the preliminary stakes of these video games. The rival, Denmark, had already been a finalist in two Olympics and this time they began as a favourite. However the Spaniards didn’t realize it and so they went for it. It was gained by a purpose to nil and the consequence triggered the euphoria of a group that was about to overlook the competitors. Spanish soccer then was not skilled and solely the northern groups performed on grass pitches. Nevertheless, the largest stumbling block was organizational.

The regional federations had been at odds with one another and the disaster worsened 4 months earlier than the video games, when the board of the Spanish Federation resigned en bloc. The panorama with which the meeting that needed to agree on the primary checklist of chosen was reached was bleak. “The federations within the north wished to ship a completely Basque group to Antwerp. The Catalan raised the identical factor with the gamers of FC Barcelona, ​​current Cup champions, others proposed to decide on the perfect participant from every membership and a few proposed to not attend the video games fearing a historic ridicule ”, recollects journalist Alfredo Relaño. Regardless of the variations, a listing was drawn up. It included gamers who would later grow to be Spanish soccer myths corresponding to Zamora, Samitier or Alcántara, which he rejected “for love.”

Silverio Izaguirre throughout his time as a Actual Sociedad participant. Actual society

Makeshift hero

Among the many chosen ones Silverio slipped, who would grow to be an improvised hero. The boy was born in San Sebastián in 1897 and died prematurely on the age of 38. He took his first steps at Esperanza. In 1918 he signed for the Royal Society, the place he remained till 1924. In between, a quick stint in Oviedo. With the Donosti group he performed 12 official matches that had been sufficient to win two regional championships. “He was a really bodily highly effective footballer, able to taking part in inside and much left in a time of 5 strikers,” explains Ángel Iturriaga, historian and soccer professional. In his opinion, getting a spot within the nationwide group was very costly, since Silverio’s demarcation was coated by Acedo.

After beating Denmark, the Spaniards faced host Belgium, who defeated them. The road to gold was closed, but the Bergvall system gave a second chance: those eliminated played a consolation tournament to compete for silver and bronze medals. Spain played in the first round against Sweden and won. On September 2, 1920 she faced Italy. The Spanish coach gave rest to several regular players. Among them, Acedo. His place in the lead was taken by debutant Silverio. Pagaza was injured in the first half and had to leave the field, leaving the team with one man less for the rest of the game. The chronicle of the journalist Ignacio Galea in Sports world It stands out that the four remaining forwards filled the absence with enthusiasm, so much so that Sesúmaga managed to score two goals, one just before the break.

The Italian attacks intensified in the second half. Zamora had to intervene miraculously on several occasions. With 12 minutes to go, Badini charges sharply against Zamora and he hits him. The referee expels him. Spain is left with nine. Silverio crosses the entire field to offer to play as a goalkeeper. Fortunately, the referee allowed Zamora to stay near the goal to guide him. The journalist Félix Martialay tells in Antwerp. There the Spanish fury was born who was sweating in spurts screaming. The Italians hung aerial balls over the improvised goalkeeper with out him leaving the door. In a kind of facilities, Zamora desperately screamed for him to clear, however he continued immobile. Zamora closed his eyes. After which Silverio put out his left hand and saved the ball. Zamora rebuked him. Silverio, smiling, replied: “However man, cannot you see that I am a idiot?”

The ahead stored a clear sheet getting the long-awaited go to the third spherical. Czechoslovakia’s failure to look led them on to the comfort closing, the place they gained the silver medal after defeating the Netherlands by three objectives to at least one. For a lot of footballers, the video games marked their first journey overseas, so that they mixed obligation with intense late-night events. All these reminiscences crumbled when the Civil Struggle affected those that didn’t die of their youth, corresponding to Pichichi, Sesúmaga, Patricio or Silverio himself. The final survivor, Sabino, the one from the platoon, died in Getxo (Vizcaya) in 1983.