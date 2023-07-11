London (AFP)

The world number one, Polish Iga Schvontec, was eliminated from the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, the third of the four major tennis tournaments, by falling to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, ranked No. 5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 today.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Chiviontec is still looking for a maiden title on London turf, while Svitolina equaled her best Grand Slam result and set up a semi-final with Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Elena said after the victory: “In my mind, I don’t know what’s going on. It’s an incredible moment. If you had told me before the tournament that I would reach the semi-finals, I would have said that you are crazy.”

On her way to the semi-finals, she knocked out four major champions, the Americans Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin, the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in an athletically and politically charged confrontation in the final price and Chivontec.

Svitolina, 28, previously competed in the semi-finals of a major tournament twice, at Wimbledon 2019 and the US Open the same year.

The Ukrainian has been absent from competitions since April of last year due to health problems, including in the back, and mental exhaustion due to Russia’s invasion of her country.

As for Chivontec, which was crowned last month at Roland Garros, this year reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time, after it was its best result in the final price of 2021.