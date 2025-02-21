José Bonaparte had already fled from Spain when in 1813 he finished building the tunnel that had commissioned Juan de Villanueva, the architect of the Prado Museum, to leave discreetly from the Royal Palace. Napoleon’s brother did not release … The work that connected the gardens of the Moorish field with the only fifth recreation to which the ‘intruder king’ could move during the War of Independence to drink coffee or play pool in the house of Vargas. “We throw the Spaniards before,” jokes José Luis Sancho, head of the National Heritage Historical Research Service.

Who had to use it was Alfonso XIII in his departure heading into exile in 1931. It is known that he abandoned the royal residence from the west facade – “that sure,” says Sancho – and headed with his car to the country house. “The logical path,” continues the researcher, crossed this vaulted route of 56 meters long and 5.60 wide and high that runs Below the Paseo de la Virgen del Puerto to Madrid Río. Hence the route continued through an elevated step on the laundries that existed on the edge of Manzanares and the King’s bridge.

Alfonso XIII knew well the journey from childhood, but this Bonaparte tunnel, as the Villanueva tunnel is popularly known, was widely used from Fernando VII by the different monarchs to move to the Casa de Campo.

A passage reserved for kings

The interior of the Bonaparte tunnel.

Closed since the 80s, National Heritage is recovering the first section of this historic space to reopen it to the public next December. Visitors can enter about five meters and contemplate the passage, to the fence that separates this initial end with which the Madrid City Council manages at its departure. To travel throughout the tunnel, we will have to wait at the beginning of 2027, when, according to heritage sources, the municipal intervention is expected to end on the other side of the underground.

Better proportionate

At the end of this year, the original seen brick of the cannon vault, the remains of the decorative lining that it originated, as well as The first granite ashlars, about 80 centimeterswhich has been preserved under subsequent pavements. «For fillings and successive transformations, That level has been recreated in a meter And it has a more unfortunate, flattened proportion, ”says María Corzo, head of the National Heritage Architecture Service. “It was better provided, with greater height, as Villanueva designed in principle«, Sancho coincides.

His architect did not see the tunnel finished, because he died in 1811 and it was his Silvestre Pérez disciple who finished off the work. Since then, over two centuries it was subject to various modifications, such as Ramón Oliva at the end of the 19th century, with romantic Rocks that still last at their entrance. “The intervention will respect all those remains and those footprints” for “respect for all constructive times,” says Corzo. On the facade, which was already recovered by Pedro Moleón with the upper cornice and the railing, only the white door will be removed just 20 years ago.

The rehabilitation will provide a “new opportunity” to the Bonaparte tunnel for “hook with the city and re -establish links«, In the opinion of the architect. »It is obviously A minor work, but it is from an older architectwhich is Juan de Villanueva «and his last project, remarks José Luis Sancho. A passage commissioned by an “intruder king” but that unites “two parks closely linked from Felipe II«He adds.