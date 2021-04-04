This weekend has been very special for a server. It has been exactly 20 years since I entered the AS, with the illusion of an enthusiastic journalist who had the opportunity to show you from this media window my love and passion for this fascinating profession and for my beloved Real Madrid. In addition, there have been special ephemeris for a white follower. Last Friday was the 29th anniversary of the death of Juanito, our eternal legend. PBut it is that also on April 2, in this case last year, Goyo Benito left us forever. That stronghold of the area that together with Pirri formed an unforgettable couple in the axis of the rear. 420 games and 11 titles with the shirt that he defended as if his own life were at stake. I will never forget his header to Porto in a packed Bernabéu (11/7/1979), avoiding Madrid’s elimination from the European Cup.

And yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Ramón Mendoza, the president of the five Leagues in a row with the Quinta del Buitre and the man who signed Hugo Sánchez, Maceda and Gordillo in one fell swoop in the summer of 1985. One last.

All this helps me to emotionally locate tomorrow’s great game against Klopp’s Liverpool at Di Stéfano. What a shame that it cannot be played at the Bernabéu and with the public because of the damn pandemic. But it is what it touches and surely that the troops of Zidane will play to the top the first assault of this eliminatory of champions (13 European Cups for the whites and 6 for the Reds). There is no need to think about the return of Anfield. Tomorrow’s game is a final. Do not miss it.