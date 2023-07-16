Livigno – At 5pm the first test of the season for Pirlo’s Sampdoriaagainst an amateur team from Alta Valtellina. Unavailable Ricci, Conti, De Luca and Vieira, as well as Bereszynski and Leris, who joined only today. The initial Sampdoria line-up is the one they tested at the end of this morning’s training session, with the trident made up of Stoppa, Gabbiadini (with the captain’s armband) and Borini

Here is the formation (4-3-3): Falcon; Depaoli, Ferrari, Lotjonen, Murru; Benedetti, Yepes, Verres; Stoppa, Gabbiadini, Borini. On the bench: Ravaglia, Saio, Aquino, Giordano, Paoletti, Askildsen, Vitale, Delle Monache, Di Stefano, La Gumina, Malagrida.