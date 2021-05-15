The first Russian girl fighter of the American promotion of fighting on bare fists Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Ekaterina Makarova chose between sex and fights. Her words are quoted by News.ru

“A year without sex or a pear? A year without sex! Yes, even two years, this is not the worst thing in life! ” – said the athlete. She added that she is focused only on fighting, so while she is not interested in family life, and for dates she does not have time.

Makarova signed a contract with BKFC on April 28. It is expected that her debut fight in the organization will take place in June this year.

In March 2021, the Ghanaian striker of the Algerian USM Algeria Kwame Opoku announced that he had given up sex for the sake of a career as an athlete. The 22-year-old striker admitted that he never had a relationship, which allowed him to remain a footballer.