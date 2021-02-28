The meteorological satellite “Arktika-M” entered the calculated orbit. Experts have already established communication with the device, said the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin.

He noted that the Soyuz-2.1b rocket and control system coped brilliantly, despite the very strong wind during the launch.

“I had to worry about this launch more than usual,” Rogozin admitted in his Telegram channel.

The rocket with the satellite was launched from Baikonur today at 9.55 Moscow time. Arktika-M is the first Russian spacecraft for climate and environmental monitoring in this region, which will solve the problems of meteorology, hydrology and agrometeorology.

The launch of the second such satellite is scheduled for 2023, and three more in 2024-2025.

“Arktika-M” is equipped with two multi-zone scanning devices, a heliogeophysical complex for monitoring and forecasting the activity of solar flares and radiation conditions, as well as equipment for relaying meteorological information and signals from emergency beacons.

The Russian monitoring orbital group will provide round-the-clock all-weather observation of the Earth’s surface and the seas of the Arctic Ocean.