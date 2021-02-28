The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Arktika-M space satellite started at 9:55 Moscow time on Sunday, February 28, from the Baikonur cosmodrome. The device successfully entered the working orbit at 12:14 Moscow time. He was taken out with the help of the Fregat upper stage. This was reported by the press service of the state corporation “Roscosmos“.

“In accordance with the flight sequence, after three starts of the main propulsion system of the Fregat upper stage, the Arktika-M spacecraft normally separated at 12:14 Moscow time and went directly into the Molniya-type working high-elliptical orbit with an apogee height of 37,400 – 39,800 km, perigee 600 – 3,000 km, respectively, and an inclination of 63.30 degrees, ”the message says.

It is noted that at 15:06 Moscow time, it is planned to launch a propulsion system for stabilization, orientation and launch support to put the upper stage into the “withdrawal” orbit.

The head of the state corporation Dmitry Rogozin wrote in his Telegram channel that the launch went according to plan: “solar antennas and other elements were opened, communication with the device was established, it was taken under control”.

“Thus, the beginning of the deployment of a new Arctic orbital group of Russia has been laid,” he explained.

According to the press service of Roscosmos, the Arktika-M spacecraft are continuously monitoring the northern territory of the Russian Federation for operational data transmission in the fields of meteorology, hydrology, as well as monitoring the climate and environment in the Arctic region. The device takes pictures every 15-30 minutes.

On the same day, the director of the Research Center “Planet” Vasily Asmus said that Russia should increase the orbital constellation of meteorological satellites in order not to depend on Western information in weather forecasting. He also noted that Russia needs satellites for monitoring emergencies – fires and floods.

The launch of the second Arktika-M is scheduled for 2023, and the dispatch of three more satellites is scheduled for 2024–2025. After 2025, they are supposed to be replaced by five Arktika-MP satellites.

After placing two Arktika-M satellites into orbit, the Hydrometeorological Center will continuously receive operational information about the state of the atmosphere and surface at the Earth’s poles. This will improve the accuracy of models in the preparation of short-term weather forecasts and will provide scientists with a large amount of new data to study the phenomenon of global climate change.