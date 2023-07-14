German customs will return the car seized due to sanctions to Russian citizen Ivan Koval

German customs agreed to return the car confiscated due to sanctions from the Russian. About it told “Fontanka” Ivan Koval.

It is noted that this is the first such case. According to Koval, a letter from the Hamburg customs with permission to pick up the previously seized Audi Q3 car came to his lawyer on Thursday, July 13. “There is no justification. I’ll go pick it up tomorrow morning, ”he shared with the publication.

Several people have already complained about the confiscation of cars with Russian numbers in Germany. One of the cases happened to Ivan Koval, who has been living in the country for some time. According to him, the customs officer checked his documents and admitted that they were in order, but the car was arrested anyway, explaining this by sanctions.

As the German customs explained, when Russians enter Germany in a private car, the car can be arrested. The measure operates within the framework of the ban on the import of passenger cars from Russia to the European Union in accordance with Article 3i of Regulation 833/2014. Importation actually concerns any movement of goods, even for personal purposes. In particular, it is prohibited to “acquire, import or transfer, directly or indirectly, goods that generate significant income for Russia”, under List XXI, if they are of Russian origin or exported from Russia.