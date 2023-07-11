A small scare when one of the cows entered the premises of a club. The animal had been left behind by the rest of the cattle from the first bull run of the Cristo del Rayo festivities, which except for this slight incident passed clean and fast. The six cows from the Antonio Fernández (Cocina) and Miguel Beteta farms gave a lot of play; Shortly after seven in the morning this Monday, the transfer of the cattle began by path from the Casa de Cristo to the urban area of ​​Moratalla, where they arrived at around half past nine in the morning. For three hours the cows roamed the streets, steep slopes and squares of the urban route through the old part of the town.

The high temperatures that are expected for the day this Wednesday have forced the organization to modify the schedules for the afternoon. In a statement from the Mayordomía it is reported that “following the recommendations of the Aemet, and due to the episode of intense heat, the confinement will be at eight in the afternoon and the parades with the brass bands and the music band are also delayed at half past six and seven in the afternoon, respectively.

For the morning shift, the scheduled schedules will be maintained and at seven o’clock the cattle from the Valle Lindo ranch will be transferred from the Casa de Cristo to the Robles corrals. At half past nine in the morning the “first children’s path” will take place, with tame cows, courtesy of the El Rellano cattle ranch. The departure will take place from the Corrales del Domin. Around 11:30 in the morning, the cows will arrive at the town center from the Calasparra road to the Glorieta.

A young man dodges a goring.



Yibilo







In the afternoon, starting at eight o’clock, the second running of the bulls will take place and, half an hour later, there will be an unpacking of a bull from the Taxi Rank. The collection of the cattle will also be delayed a couple of hours and at night there will be musical performances in the Curva del Caracas area, in the fairgrounds and in the casino area.