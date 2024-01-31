The Google Pixel 8a sales package leaks months before the official launch, confirming the black color and 27W fast charging.

Google's Pixel 8 series launched in October 2023, but the more accessible modelthe Pixel 8a, has emerged online earlier than expected, with enough evidence to suggest its obvious existence, but no information yet on an official reveal.

Pixel 8a was the subject of leaks already between October and November 2023 and, recently, images of the sales package, coming from Vietnam, were made available. These pictures confirm the design of the device, as well as providing details such as the black color and the presence of 27W fast charging.

Eloquent packaging The leak comes from a Vietnamese source As for the name, the confirmation of the Pixel 8a holds no surprises, as we had already known about the launch of the phone with this name for months.

However, seeing the name written definitively is a reassuring confirmation, although with Google it is always better not to take anything for granted. On the back of the package, the model number emerges which is G6GPR, but it is the front side of the box that offers a preview of the phone's design, in line with the renderings seen in recent months.

The black shade of the new big G smartphone is now confirmed, and the detailed photo below shows that the camera block it does not protrude excessively compared to the plastic rear cover, integrating harmoniously with the edges. Of note is the absence of a charger in the box, an understandable choice given the tendency of major companies not to provide chargers in the box. Furthermore, the corners of the Pixel 8a are noticeably more rounded compared to Pixel 8 and especially to its predecessor Pixel 7a, the latter characterized by more squared shapes. Unfortunately, we don't have a front photo to compare the dimensions of the bezels, which seem to have an important presence. Even for those who are not Pixel users, the arrival of the Pixel 8a on the market is awaited with interest. The mid-range segment needs healthy competition as the options available are becoming monotonous. With Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A55 and recently released OnePlus 12R occupying similar positions, hopefully the Pixel can offer some serious competition.