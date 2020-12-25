The first half of the season is not quite over yet Bundesliga but is in her short winter break. Time to look back: how did the players of Borussia Monchengladbach performed up to here?
Yann Sommer: Gladbach gets way too many goals – but it is certainly not the goalkeeper. Sommer performs most of the time at his usual very high level, only very rarely did he show insecurities or make mistakes. 9/10
Tobias Sippel: There shouldn’t be many better substitute keepers than Tobias Sippel in the Bundesliga. Although he is not serious competition to the clear number one Yann Sommer, he can challenge the Swiss in training and make him better. In addition, he is there when he is needed and plays confidently, like recently against Hertha. 9/10
Matthias Ginter: Basically does a good job as head of defense. He is also an important part of Gladbach’s game structure and always impresses with wonderful diagonal balls that lead to dangerous attacks. However, he has always had wobbles in it that led to simple goals. 7/10
Nico Elvedi: Together with Ginter, they actually form a reliable defense center and, for example, played a great game against Romelu Lukaku in Milan. But Elvedi did not play at his top level recently and is jointly responsible for the weaknesses in Gladbach’s defensive, even if of course not everything can only be passed on to the defense. 7/10
Tony Jantschke: Usually there when you need it. A figure of identification in Gladbach and very important for the team structure. On the pitch, however, he has significant limitations at the high Champions League level. 6/10
Ramy Bensebaini: Was one of the best Gladbachers ever. The Algerian was safe in the back and was able to move a lot offensively with his enormous technique, for example he initiated the winning goal against Leipzig brilliantly. His corona illness after the international break was apparently very hard for him – and also for the foals, which Bensebaini missed very much. 9/10
Oscar Wendt: When the Swede plays, many Gladbach fans already have worry lines on their foreheads – and Wendt often had to play recently because Bensebaini was missing. It is true that dealing with him is not always fair, but unfortunately at 35 years of age he no longer has a regular player level of a Champions League participant. 4/10
Denis Zakaria: Missed large parts of the season so far because of his knee injury and is slowly fighting his way back. It’s not the same as before, but of course that’s not surprising. 5/10
Christoph Kramer: It wasn’t easy last season, but with the Zakaria failure and the departure of Tobias Strobl, Kramer was a regular so far – and paid it back with really strong performances. The 29-year-old runs a lot and keeps his back a little free for Florian Neuhaus so that he can move something on the offensive. Only the speed is missing from Kramer. 8/10
Florian Neuhaus: The 23-year-old recently became a national player and it is not surprising that FC Bayern should be interested in him. Neuhaus creates a lot of chances with ball through strong passes, and he has also worked on his own scoring threat. He has also improved defensively, he conquers a lot of balls behind. In addition, there is his usual ball security. Neuhaus had a strong 2020. 10/10
Laszlo Benes: Has been in a difficult position for a long time and was hardly allowed to play and when he did, there was little to be seen of him. An injury also slowed him down. His most conspicuous action was unfortunately his stupid loss of the ball before the Frankfurt 3-1 on matchday 12 in his first starting eleven, which ended after 45 minutes. Against Elversberg at the end of the year, however, he was at least able to enter himself into the scorers list. 3/10
Valentino Lazaro: After missing the start of the season due to an injury, Lazaro recently saw more and more playing time and did quite well. Its versatility is particularly valuable. In addition, his scorpion kick against Leverkusen can still be seen often. 7/10
Hannes Wolf: Yes, he was injured for a very long time and hardly played a year. In Gladbach he played at least a few minutes in almost every game, but what Wolf was doing on the pitch has so far been unimpressive. He didn’t stand out positively because of his speed, technique or strength of qualifications – on the contrary. Has not yet arrived properly. 3/10
Jonas Hofmann: Was an absolute regular player and in the meantime even Gladbach’s top scorer. Until his injury in the international match, Hofmann was in the shape of his life and one of the foals’ most important and best players. 10/10
Patrick Herrmann: Is a good player for the breadth of the squad, but has big problems this season when it comes to goal danger – in Freiburg he missed the winning goal twice. As a rotation player, Herrmann is a solid option, but nothing more. 5/10
Lars Stindl: The captain already has 17 scorer points in his account, with all the offensive firepower of the Gladbachers he is still an elementary component. Even at 32, Stindl is still in a class of its own. 9/10
Alassane Plea: Every now and then had his moments like the 6-0 in Donetsk. Five goals in the Champions League are really good, but only two in the Bundesliga are far too few. Too often Plea is not seen despite his undisputed class, Gladbach needs more hits from his striker. 7/10
Marcus Thuram: With him it’s similar to Plea: He had his moments and rightly became a national player, but the consistency is still missing a little. In addition, he gets bogged down with his dribbles too often. In general, Thuram can always make a difference and it is no coincidence that he has already taken many penalties. But he lost a little credit because of his spitting attack. 6/10
Breel Embolo: When Embolo is there, he throws himself into every duel and fights for the Gladbachers until they drop. It’s fun to watch. Unfortunately he is not cold enough in front of goal and leaves a lot of chances. If Plea had had more of his things on his feet, he would surely have more goals this season. 7/10
No grade: Max Grün, Mamadou Doucoure, Andreas Poulsen, Michael Lang, Rocco Reitz, Torben Müsel, Ibrahima Traore and Julio Villalba.
Leave a Reply