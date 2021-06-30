The continental tournament reached the middle of its development in a context that undermines the good show: empty stadiums, bad playing fields and a low football level within a not very competitive format. Neymar and Lionel Messi compete for the throne for best player while breaking records. The others selected accumulate more criticism than praise, with Peru crouching to surprise.

While the European Championship makes the Old Continent vibrate with matches full of goals, surprises, emotions and full stands, at the same time the Copa América in Brazil 2021 is taking place, which, evening after evening, provides opposite sensations. In terms of football, the South American days do not give rise to an attractive spectacle, with worn playing fields and the absence of the characteristic Latin color that fans give to these events.

The format of the group stage has not helped to raise the level either: two zones of five, where four qualified in each, stole the expectation of an instance that was resolved too soon.

However, the contest is entering its most exciting moment, in which decisive high-voltage crosses have already been set in the quarterfinals, such as Uruguay – Colombia in Brasilia or Brazil – Chile in Rio de Janeiro. Peru – Paraguay and Argentina – Ecuador will define the other two semifinalists.

Neymar and Messi throw the car of the candidates to the title

Argentina and Brazil paraded through the first round of the Copa América, where they were left with the leadership of each zone, practically without discussion. La Albiceleste grew as the matches went by and finished in good shape, partly thanks to the category of Lionel Messi who, in these games, broke four records.

‘La Pulga’ became the soccer player with the most presence in the National Team when he reached 148, surpassing Javier Mascherano by one; in turn, he reached 41 goals and is the top scorer in official matches by breaking Gabriel Batistuta’s mark and his 38 goals. He is also the Argentine player with the most participation in the Copa América – six – along with Américo Tesoriere, goalkeeper of the 1920s.

In addition, he is the man in activity with the most free-kick goals (56), stealing that title from Cristiano Ronaldo by the minimum. Messi’s next goal will be Pele’s record as the top scorer for South American teams, with 77, separated by only two shouts. Although, of course, the Barcelona star is more clouded by the possibility of lifting his first tournament with Argentina.

On the Brazilian side, he is watching for Pelé’s 77 goals to be the top scorer in Scratch, although the nine difference annotations make it difficult for that mark to be broken in the current edition of the Copa América. However, the 10th has already become the most assisting (48), displacing O Rei.

The host navigated without problems through the first round and revalidated his favorite suit despite the fact that the draw on the last day against Ecuador stuck the streak of 11 victories under Tite’s command.

Peru and the Copa América, an idyll that adds a new chapter

Gareca’s team, a brand new runner-up in the tournament, was among the four classified behind Brazil and ended the first phase with positive feelings. Without weighty surnames and with the mission of using the competition as a test bed to overcome the Qualifiers, the Incas found in Gianluca Lapadula and Sergio Peña what the ‘Tigre’ was looking for.

With this pass to the quarterfinals, there are already ten consecutive editions of the Blanquirroja accessing the final phase of the Copa América, where it has a special mystique: it reached the final in 2019 and the semifinals in 2011 and 2015.

They began receiving a heavy blow from Brazil. They recovered with a hard-fought victory against Colombia. They tied against Ecuador. And today they closed the first phase with another victory to get second place in Group B. UP PERU! 🇵🇪👏#VibraElContinente #America Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZUjS5EmUOY – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 27, 2021



Uruguay, Colombia and Chile, the second line that surfs their irregularities

La Celeste, with Maestro Tabárez seen from the corner of his eye, does not finish working. Lazy presentations against Argentina and Chile put him in an uncomfortable position, which ended up being resolved with victories over Bolivia and Paraguay.

The hierarchy of Luís Suárez and Edinson Cavani makes the Rio de la Plata a rival of respect, but the lack of functioning in the new generation that manages the midfield and the low defensive form cast doubt on the top winner of the contest.

Reinaldo Rueda’s Colombia also walks with questions, which showed very little football without James Rodríguez. A very good presentation against Brazil, which ended in defeat, was the highlight of a team that had all records broken: in the 2-1 fall with Peru they lost a seven-game streak in the Copa América without losing or receiving goals; He also said goodbye to the undefeated Rueda cycle and ten years without falling against the Inca country.

For its part, the ‘old guard’ of Chile ended up being the victim of injuries, including the one that marginalized Alexis Sánchez from the entire first phase of the tournament. Disappointing performances in the final stretch of the zone led him to face Brazil, whom he never beat at home.

However, he found in Ben Brereton Díaz the great revelation of the championship. The nationalized Englishman showed his hierarchy in the South American fields and it was the great novelty. The Blackburn Rovers man arrived to complement the historic scorer Eduardo Vargas and enthuses the trans-Andean fans.

The other qualifiers are Paraguay and Ecuador. The Guarani settled in with great triumphs over Bolivia and Chile, but could not sustain the level when the bar rose against Argentines and Charruas. On the side of Tri, they did not manage to revalidate their moment in the Eliminatory, they walked on the ledge and external results gave them a push to the top 8 without winning any game.

Bolivia and Venezuela, weakened by Covid-19 and eliminated

Within the realm of logic, the two weakest teams in South America were left out of the competition after their best players were infected with coronavirus at the beginning of the championship.

The Vinotinto was the most affected by losing all its figures hours before the debut against Brazil and without being able to use them in any duel. The figure of Wuilker Faríñez was enlarged and supported with possibilities to his selection until the final day. After two consecutive editions in the quarterfinals (four in the last five), they had to say goodbye on the threshold.

While La Verde broke its historical record of consecutive defeats in the Copa América by reaching 12. The previous one was ten between the editions of 1928 and 1945. Without Marcelo Moreno Martins, the Bolivian firepower was almost nil and could only resist thanks at the hands of Carlos Lampe.