While one accelerates, the other brakes. In recent days, Twiiter, by Elon Musk (if the acquisition is confirmed after the bureaucracy), and Meta, by Mark Zuckerberg, have shown what the next years will be for them. The new owner of the first one, imbued with verve and enthusiasm to change the microblog, would have plans to hire 3,600 new employees and get rid of some old ones — several have already shown ideological dissatisfaction with the new CEO.

Musk’s plan includes creating a new secret product called X and a desire to quadruple Twitter’s user base, which currently stands at 229 million. That would be something around 931 million until 2028, 104 million of which in the X. And reach a revenue, until the same year, of US$ 26.4 billion, an increase of US$ 5 billion compared to 2021. of the alphabet must have sent a shiver through Zuckerberg’s column, whose Meta leads handily in user market share.

Communications within the company point to a freeze in hiring, something considered unusual in Zuckerberg’s history. The reasons listed for this do not point to the adversary, but factors such as the war in Ukraine, changes in data privacy and a slump in the sector. It is worth mentioning that Meta brings together Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other businesses.

(Note published in issue 1273 of Dinheiro Magazine)