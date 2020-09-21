An Ali without a needle. Huesca was the LaLiga SmartBank champion and the team that tied the least (only seven). Cádiz accompanied him in the direct ascent with 12, of which they matched the least in a classification led by Rayo, Málaga, Alcorcón and Racing, all of them in the middle zone except the Cantabrian team, which descended. Espanyol reaped its first draw against Mallorca in a gray match, between equals, like two boxers who are consuming rounds without knocking out, or even hitting each other, as if both were sliding through the ring like Ali but without a needle.

The transition. In this time of transition, of fights away from the big stages until the market is closed on October 5, those draws that Vicente Moreno celebrates are welcome, but Espanyol should not get used to being a one-point team every weekend . The draw should arouse nonconformity, especially at the RCDE Stadium. There is no other way to reach the goal. Each day should mean three steps forward for the team with more resources and more history in the category.

Gunpowder. The coach knows it well, that as he said before the game, the speeches do not guarantee you anything. That is why Moreno must be judged by his actions, which were consistent with that desire for victory. Vargas, Puado or Darder, gunpowder for a Espanyol who gave everything although it did not reach him, amputated by that lack of finesse that the coach argued, accompanied by the ‘saudade’ of some players such as RdT or Marc Roca, with a present body but of football absent.

Freedom. De Tomás hasn’t played a full game since February, when the lockdown came. The forward of 23 million, first physically depleted, lives in a contradiction: the freer he is on the field, the less he shines. Rdt must be in this Espanyol a prisoner of the area, but he prefers to be Michael Sccofield and sneak away whenever he can. His future, which remains unknown, raises doubts at Espanyol. The best ROI is mid-climb, but not the current forward. Unleaving this daisy must solve the first big question of the new season.

A bad day. Apart from RdT, Espanyol showed once again that it dominates the defensive phase. Neither Albacete nor Mallorca coughed Diego López. A solid step, which requires detuning only once in a while. Even the great artists, and the parakeet team is in Second Division, they are allowed to have a bad day.