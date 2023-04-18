Madrid. Last February, a team of doctors from the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona carried out a lung transplant using the subxiphoid surgery method, which was carried out almost entirely through a robotic system that allowed the extraction and removal of the lungs. organs through an incision of only 8 centimeters, when the usual in this type of intervention is more than 30 centimeters and with much more risk for the patient. “This is a historic success that will lead to a better quality of life for many patients,” said Albert Jáuregui, head of the thoracic and pulmonary surgery service at the Catalan hospital.

It is the first time that an intervention of this type is carried out in the world. The closest thing to this operation was the one that was carried out at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, in the United States, which also performed a lung transplant through robotic surgery, but it was partial. In the case of the Barcelona hospital, the surgeons made a small incision of about 8 centimeters, near the lower part of the xiphoid (cartilaginous formation located below the sternum), and from there robotics came into action. The system that was used was that of a robot called Da Vinci, which is usually used for complex surgeries and has four arms. With these extensions, which were introduced into the body through four small holes that were made in the thorax, to separate the heart from the lungs once inside, support the vision camera with which the surgeons were following live the intervention and the other two to assist in other tasks required in this type of surgery.

“The lung is a very large organ, but we found this way to carry out the transplant, so the new organ arrives inflated and we deflate it in the operating room. And then we introduce it little by little because the skin is very elastic and allows us to do it. This new technique may mark a before and after in the history of lung transplants”, added Jáuregui.

The patient is a man, Xavier, 65 years old, who suffers from progressive pulmonary cystic fibrosis and whose respiratory capacity was depleting. And that now with this intervention, in addition to suffering less from the postoperative sequelae, he is already well recovered and is doing well just two months after undergoing surgery. When making the medical finding known, he appeared with the surgeons who operated on him and explained that he does not remember feeling pain. “We knew that by minimizing the physical impact the patient would also have less pain, but we did not expect it to be so good,” added the surgeons, who explained that the next step will be to perform an intervention of this type on both lungs, something that they completely see viable after this first intervention of only one of these organs.