We are a very short time away from the movie finally coming to theaters Grand Touring, so people from the press have already been able to review this tape that Sony has promoted so much throughout the year live and up to the Summer Game Fest. And now, some have already given their verdicts, thus having divided opinions.

At the moment, it has an average rating of 59% in Rotten Tomatoesso it is not called fresh, but it has also been increasing, so it could be as high as 60.

Here some comments:

Looper: An embarrassing low point in a year already infamous for the number of thinly veiled commercials that have ended up on our screens. The Messenger: This video game ad based on a true story continues to make you think. The wrap: “Gran Turismo” works best because it eschews its video game origins quickly before settling into a standard race car movie. Why Now: Without Harbour’s warmth and humor, Madekwe’s innocence and Bloom’s sheer joy, Gran Turismo would be a lesser film. It’s a decent movie, not because of Blomkamp’s ship steering, but despite it.

Remember that the movie Gran Turismo opens on August 10.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: For now the criticism already depends on each of the media, but hopefully in the end it will be an enjoyable product for more video game adaptations to arrive. We’ll see over the weekend if it’s worth a look.