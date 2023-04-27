The world of cinema will be crammed with new releases this year, given that in such a short time we have already had outstanding releases such as Dungeons and Dragons, Shazam 2, Ant-Man 3 and Super Mario Bros. The Movie. However, that is not all that we are going to have in the year, since one of the most anticipated tapes of heroes is very close, The Flash.

Obviously, as there is little time left for its debut in theaters, the anticipated release functions for the media could not be missing, and indeed, the first comments on the film began to emerge a few days ago. And it is that during Cinemacon the attendees have been able to see it in its entirety.

Here are some comments from the media that have already seen it:

THE FLASH is awesome! One of the very best DC movies, a perfect blend of action, heart & humor! So many WOW & chill-inducing moments that longtime DC fans will love! EZRA MILLER is superb (twice, actually!) & MICHAEL KEATON’s still got it! #TheFLASH #BATMAN #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/mYJrz7YUZG — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) April 26, 2023

The Flash is awesome! One of the best DC movies, a perfect combination of action, heart and humor! So many awesome and chilling moments that DC fans will love! EZRA MILLER is excellent AND MICHAEL KEATON still has it!

#TheFlash is pretty great, and it makes sense to me now why DC didn’t shelve this one. Michael Keaton is… chef’s kiss. I didn’t realize how much I needed Keaton’s Batman in my life again. Some really emotional moments here. Sasha Calle is awesome – I want to see more of her! pic.twitter.com/2DYhSKMfyI — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash it’s pretty good, and now it makes sense to me why DC didn’t shelve this. Michael Keaton is… the chef’s kiss. I didn’t realize how much I needed Keaton’s Batman in my life again. Some really emotional moments here. Sasha Calle is amazing, I want to see more of her!

THE FLASH: First hour is pretty fantastic. Strikes the perfect tone. Ezra is great. heroic. Funny. Emotional. The last hour is MOSTLY terrible. Just an utter mess that’ll leave you asking, “what the HELL is going on?” Fan service & DC villain problem strike again. Mixed bag overall. —Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 26, 2023

The Flash: The first hour is pretty fantastic. Gives the perfect tone. Ezra is great. Heroic. Fun. Emotional. The last hour is mostly terrible. Just a total mess that will leave you wondering, “what the hell is going on?” Fanservice and the DC villain problem strikes again. Overall mixed opinion.

Remember that the film will be released next June, 15 in theaters.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: The truth is, this movie looks to be the highlight of DC in a long time, many of us are already waiting to be able to attend the movie theater to see it. I feel like it will be worth it.