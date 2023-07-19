Good news for movie fans and Christopher Nolan fans! The movie “oppenheimer” directed by the acclaimed filmmaker has achieved a rating of the 95% in Rotten Tomatoes Until now. This highly anticipated film has wowed critics and audiences alike, cementing itself as one of the director’s masterpieces.

“oppenheimer” is a masterful, epic exploration of the life of famed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The film immerses us in the complexity of his character, his participation in the manhattan project and the ethical and moral decisions that surrounded it. Christopher NolanKnown for his ability to tell complex and immersive stories, he has created a cinematic experience that seamlessly blends historical narrative with his distinctive visual vision.

The achievement of a qualification 95% in Rotten Tomatoes is a testament to the impact that “oppenheimer” has had in film criticism. Reviews praise the impeccable direction of Nolan, his ability to transport the viewer to a crucial historical moment and the impressive interpretation of the actors. In addition, the meticulous attention to detail and authentic approach with which the subject of the creation of the atomic bomb is dealt with has been highlighted.

Some of the early reactions the film generated:

“It is difficult to talk about something so dense, but oppenheimer It really is a serious, philosophical, adult drama that is as tense and exciting as it is. Dunkirk. And the big moment, THAT MOMENT, is awesome.” “I was skeptical, but oppenheimer It has been on my mind ever since I saw it last week. Yes, it’s 3 hours long, but in a dense Scorsese-esque way, and the last 20 minutes (for which Emily Blunt clearly accepted the part) bring its three narrative threads to a moving conclusion.” “oppenheimer It’s my movie of the year. Christopher Nolan makes the 3 hours fly by impressively. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. are incredibly strong. The story is chilling in the tragic sense of the inhumanity of World War II, both on a global level and on intimate human levels. Impressive and terrifying.” “oppenheimer It is impressive in every sense of the word. It may sound crazy to say this about a movie Chris Nolan it’s not ORIGIN, Dunkirk or even tenet, but this could be his most daring work in formal terms. A sharp script, impeccable sound design, and Cillian Murphy is a force“.

oppenheimer opens in our country on July 20, 2023.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes