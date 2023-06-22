The wait is over, final fantasy 16 It is practically in the hands of consumers and with the date of the embargo expiring, the first reviews of the latest installment of one of the most emblematic franchises, not only of Square Enix but of the RPG genre, emerged.

It is not a surprise that the vast majority of the specialized press is giving the perfect rating to final fantasy 16By the way, you can read our own review by clicking here. In the meantime, check out what the other media are saying below.

final fantasy 16 is a breath of fresh air for the franchise final fantasy, despite delving into its darkest, rawest and most mature space to date. Its combat displays dynamic action backed by RPG-like skill management. His highlights really show off phenomenal displays of power in various forms, while his lower moments manage to strike a chord with players effectively. It may not be what fans of final fantasy they expect, but boy is that what the games of final fantasy They SHOULD be in the future. FFXVI It doesn’t have a particular strong point, as its presentation as a whole is a captivating and fun compilation of the best bits of video games, without filler or frivolity. To the owners of PS5Please don’t miss out on what is currently my favorite game of the generation. PS5 until now. –Digital Chumps

final fantasy 16 It’s the perfect blend of narrative, graphics, pacing, tension, and combat, and tells the most adult story in the series. The game is, without a doubt, one of the best of the year, as well as one of the best titles of final fantasy till the date. – Damn Nerds

The game isn’t perfect, its pacing is uneven and the side quests can be hit or miss, but the combination of combat and overall story is strong enough to reduce any complaints to small details. Recently, Square Enix has claimed that final fantasy it can take many different forms depending on the team behind it, and the creators of Creative Business Unit III have managed to make this latest game their own. So much love and care has gone into making sure this experience feels epic and rewarding to his fan base, even though he’s doing a lot of new things. final fantasy 16 it is proof that the unexpected can be just as enjoyable as what has been traditionally tasted. –GameRant

final fantasy 16 is a shining example of narrative-focused gaming at its best, with immersive storytelling and cinematic action that invites you into its richly detailed world. The sprawling, deeply immersive setting and fully realized cast of endearing characters set a gold standard for movie titles. final fantasyoffering something that is more than the sum of its parts. final fantasy 16 it’s an amazing journey and hands down one of the best games ever made. –TRG