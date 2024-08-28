The new issue of the famous paper magazine has been released in Japan Famitsuof which we traditionally report the votes taken from reviews also because, in this specific case, they also contain what appears to be the First review of Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club.
This is, however, an overall positive assessment for the new detective adventure which falls within the long tradition of Nintendo games, as the name suggests, which comes from the days of the Famicom, the company’s first 8-bit console.
In this case, it’s a completely new chapter built for Nintendo Switch, but it seems like it hasn’t lost its touch, considering that Famitsu’s evaluation is positive, although not exactly exciting.
A positive vote but not too much
Emio – The Man Who Smiles Famicom Detective Club gets a 31/40, which isn’t bad, it’s not even the best rating in this issue, and considering the “skill” of the Famitsu editorial staff, it could perhaps be almost worrying.
In any case, let’s see the list of votes contained in this issue of Famitsu:
- Dustborn (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 8/8/7/9 [32/40]
- Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- natsuno-kanata – beyond the summer (Switch) – 8/8/9/7 [32/40]
- Toroidal: Awaiting the Spring (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 9/8/9/7 [33/40]
- Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost (Switch) – 6/8/7/7 [28/40]
- WitchSpring R (PS5, Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
The highest rating (33/40) goes to the visual novel Toroidal: Awaiting the Spring, while immediately below we find the well-known Dustborn and the other visual novel Natsuno-Kanata – Beyond the Summer.
