The new issue of the famous paper magazine has been released in Japan Famitsuof which we traditionally report the votes taken from reviews also because, in this specific case, they also contain what appears to be the First review of Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club.

This is, however, an overall positive assessment for the new detective adventure which falls within the long tradition of Nintendo games, as the name suggests, which comes from the days of the Famicom, the company’s first 8-bit console.

In this case, it’s a completely new chapter built for Nintendo Switch, but it seems like it hasn’t lost its touch, considering that Famitsu’s evaluation is positive, although not exactly exciting.