From: Daniel Dillman

The results of the Hesse election are eagerly awaited. The first figures for the state elections from Wiesbaden are already available.

Wisebaden – The Hesse election is running and so far without any major problems. State returning officer Wilhelm Kanther announced this on Sunday afternoon. While you’re on all sides the first projections wait, the first results on voter turnout in Hesse are available.

At the polls at the Hessian polling stations there was initially a lower voter turnout than in the previous state election in 2018. The state returning officer reported this interim result. Accordingly, voter turnout by 2 p.m. was 27.7 percent. Ballots received by postal vote are not taken into account here. The numbers are based on queries in the five independent cities of Frankfurt, Darmstadt, Wiesbaden, Offenbach and Kassel.

Voter turnout in the Hesse election could decline

In the previous state election in Hesse in 2018, a figure of 38.8 percent was determined at the same time without postal voters. Overall, 67.3 percent of those eligible to vote in the Hesse election at the time cast their votes.

According to the office of the state returning officer, it is not yet clear whether there will ultimately be a lower voter turnout in the Hesse election. Compared to 2018, the number of people who cast their vote by postal vote is likely to have increased significantly, said Kanther. It is not yet known how many ballots were submitted by mail. At the same time, Kanther called on all eligible voters who had not yet cast their votes by the afternoon to make use of their right to vote.

CDU on course for victory in Hesse despite low voter turnout

In the state capital Wiesbaden, voter turnout without postal voters was 30 percent by 2 p.m., eleven percentage points below the value at the same time in the 2018 state election. Offenbach reported a voter turnout of 21.8 percent by 2 p.m., compared to 28.6 percent previous state election.

According to the latest polls for the Hesse election, it looks as if CDU under Prime Minister Boris Rhine could achieve a clear victory. The coalition with the Greens should retain its majority – even if the party with lead candidate Tarek Al-Wazir will probably lose support. (dil/dpa)