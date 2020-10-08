The authorities of the Kamchatka Territory published the first report on the results of a study of contaminated water in the Avacha Bay. RIA Novosti informs about it in its Telegram-channel.

From the published document it follows that in the Malaya Lagernaya Bay, the content of oil products exceeded the norm by 7.3 times. For other indicators, including radiological, no excess was found.

Related materials

In Babiya Bay, the maximum permissible concentration (MPC) of petroleum hydrocarbons was exceeded by 4.8 times, and a significant content of phenols (4.6 MPC) was also revealed.

In addition, an excess of the standard values ​​of phosphate ions (up to 4.6 MPC) and iron (up to 7.2 MPC) was recorded in the rivers Khalaktyrka and Taenka. In the Nalycheva River, the content of oil products and volatile phenols is eight times overestimated, iron – 7.6 times.

Earlier, the Governor of the Kamchatka Territory, Vladimir Solodov, put forward the main versions of the ecological disaster in the region. In his opinion, the most obvious reason for the incident is the leakage of toxic substances. He noted that other versions cannot be ruled out. So, the second hypothesis of scientists is associated with toxins of biological origin. He also explained that the third version is associated with seismic and volcanic activity.

On October 2, it became known that a lot of dead fish and sea animals appeared on the shore of the Khalaktyr beach. Dead animals were found in three more bays, and phenol and oil products were detected in three areas of the Avacha Bay. Surfers who went into the water complained of corneal burns, nausea, and skin reactions. Rosprirodnadzor did not rule out that the incident may have man-made reasons.