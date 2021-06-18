The first results of the appraisals carried out on the machinery that crushed Luana D’Orazio arrive

The first results of the technical reports on the machinery he killed Luana D’Orazio, they begin to arrive. Unfortunately, it appears that what was suspected really happened. It seems that the electrical cabinet of the warper on which the young worker of the Montemurlo textile company was working, had been manipulated so that the machine could work even if the protective grille had been removed.

It was last May 3 when the whole of Italy was shaken by the tragic and unexpected death of the young Luana. The girl, only 22 years old, mother of a 6-year-old boy, was killed in an accident that happened inside a textile company in Montemurlo, in the Prato area.

He had been working in that company for only a year and dreamed of a happy future together with his own child and his fiance. All dreams broken too soon.

The power of attorney has immediately opened an investigation for what happened. The intentions were immediately to understand how it could have happened and there have been responsibility from someone.

On the register of investigated they are finished three people. Luana Coppini, owner of the textile company, her husband Daniele Faggi and the head of maintenance Mario Cusimano.

The first results of the appraisals carried out on the Luana D’Orazio accident

The investigation launched by prosecutor of Pistoia it involved several technicians and experts who worked and carried out examinations in different directions.

Some evidence seems to be emerging from the appraisals carried out on the warper on which Luana D’Orazio was working at the time of the tragedy. The investigators, flanked by the technicians of the German manufacturer, examined the black box of the machine and it seems that they found some major tampering on the same.

Looks like someone tampered with the electrical cabinet, so that the warper continued to work even if the protective grating was not regularly lowered.

A tampering he may have prevented to the security system of save life of the young mother and worker.

That protective grate, after Luana was stuck in the gears, it would have practically prevented the same girl from being sucked into the heavy rollers which, in fact, crushed her.

At this point the position of the 3 suspects becomes very complicated. They will follow updates on the affair and on the investigation.