Turkish CEC says Erdogan leads after processing 28.1% of ballots

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads the second round of presidential elections after processing 28.1 percent of the ballots. The first results were published by the CEC of the republic, reports TASS.

Thus, the current Turkish leader is gaining 59.2 percent of the vote, and his opponent, representing the opposition, Kemal Kılıçdaroglu, is gaining 40.8 percent. Thus, Erdogan’s lead is more than 18 percent.