What emerged from the first results of the autopsy performed on Vanessa Ballan's body: there were 8 blows she inflicted on her

Yesterday, Friday 22 December, the medical examiner performed an autopsy on the body of Vanessa Ballan, precisely to understand the exact dynamics of the crime and the cause behind the death of the young mother. The investigators discovered that she tried to defend herself with all her strength.

Fandaj Bujar, the man accused of the crime, is now locked up in the Verona prison. Before the investigating judge he made use of the right to do not answerbut they ordered him to remain under arrest.

From the first autopsy results, it emerged that unfortunately Vanessa lost her life due to 8 slashes. Two have tpierced the lungs. While one of these pierced the Heart from side to side.

From some rumors it also emerged that “the 41-year-old would have turned the axis of the hand who was holding the weapon, to make sure the shot was lethal.” However, just before committing the crime, he also has it dive.

Vanessa, as evidenced by some wounds, tried to defend oneself in every way. However, due to those blows, his death occurred in a few moments. The medical examiner also discovered that she was pregnant 9 weeks, but now they will have to execute the investigations on the fetus, to understand who the father is.

The crime of Vanessa Ballan, committed by Fandaj Bujar

Vanessa met her partner Nicola in 2013 and from their story a new relationship was born child, who is now 5 years old. During one of his shifts at the supermarket, he met this person 41 years old, of Kosovar origins.

An extra-marital affair was born between them, which went on for about 2 years. However, in August this year, the woman decided to close itbut Fandaj Bujar never accepted his decision.

For months he stalked and threatened her. Only in October of this year did Vanessa go to the barracks, accompanied by her partner and decided to file a complaint for the crime of Stalking.

In the late morning of Tuesday 19 December, after a month of silence, he showed up at the family home, with a duffle bag. Inside he had two knives and a hammer which he used to break the French window. Once inside, when she realized that Vanessa had no intention of moving in with him, she decided to put an end to his life.