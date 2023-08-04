Murder of Sofia Castelli, what emerged from the first results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 20-year-old

He didn’t even have time to defend himself Sofia Castelli, because she was hit by her ex-boyfriend because she was sleeping. One of these in the part of her throat, which in a few seconds resulted in her excruciating death, without anyone being able to do anything more.

The coroner performed this test on Thursday 3 August, in the morgue of the city of Milan. The Corriere della Sera made some announcements first rumors of what has emerged, even if the examination will have to continue today.

There are still many aspects to be clarified for this serious crime, which led to the sudden disappearance of a girl of only 20 years. The ex boyfriend Zakaria Atquaouihas been under arrest since the day he confessed.

Sofia died at the hands of the 23-year-old boy, because probably did not accept the end of the relationship. It had been a few weeks since they’d broken up, but he couldn’t let her go. There he followed and texted her a lot.

On the night of July 28, she went out with some friends. However, her ex, with a stolen set of keys, has awaited his return home hidden in a closet. She listened to her conversation with her friend and waited for her to come would fall asleep.

Then he went out and in his confession, he said he had gone back to the kitchen for a change knife and then hit her with about 2 or 3 cuts.

The first results of the autopsy on the body of Sofia Castelli

From the first leaks made known, it emerged that the autopsy would confirm the version of the 23 year old. I am well 4 the blows that caused Sofia’s death.

However, the doctor found no signs compatible with gods defense attempts. For this reason it is probable that the 20-year-old did not realize anything and she was unable to wake up in time to escape.

The magistrate, having seen the boy’s confession and all the evidence collected, ordered his own stay in the district house. Only the other investigations will confirm what happened.