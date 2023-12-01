The first results of the autopsy performed on Giulia Cecchettin’s body have arrived: she died from blood loss

Today, Friday 1 December, an autopsy took place on the body of Giulia Cecchettin. The examination lasted about 7 hours and from it some very important details emerged for the investigations and also for having a complete picture of the situation.

Filippo Turetta, on the other hand, has been with the prosecutor inside the prison in Verona for about 5 hours. She is holding her own interrogation and is probably answering all the questions requestsunlike the investigating judge, who chose to make use of the faculty of Not answer.

Giulia Cecchettin unfortunately passed away due to slashes that her ex-boyfriend inflicted on her. The newspaper itself provides information on this exam La Pressewho explained what emerged from the autopsy.

The medical examiner, together with the consultants of both parties is still carrying out this examination. To get the full picture, they also ran one first Tac on the body of the 22 year old.

From the first news that has come out in the last few hours, Giulia has died due to the loss of bloodfor the blows that Turetta would have against her inflicted. This means that she lost her life during the argument, when she has them I severed the aorta.

Almost certainly, when he has abandoned the body in the wooded area near Lake Barcis was already there dead. The doctor and also the consultants are now still inside the structure, to do all the investigations of the case.

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin

The two ex-boyfriends since the evening of November 11th, after going out to go to the mall, but they have not never returned home. The alarmed father, the following day, around 1.30 pm, filed a complaint disappearance of his daughter.

However, it is only in the late morning of Saturday 18 November, that the police found the body of the 22-year-old near the Barcis lake. Unfortunately Giulia lost her life due to beatings and approximately 26 blows that her ex-boyfriend inflicted on her.

Filippo Turetta, on the other hand, began a breakaway which ended there evening of that same day, in Germany. He was stopped on the motorway leading to Leipzig, without gas. Only on Saturday 15 November did he return to Italy and now finds himself locked up in the prison in Verona. At the moment he has been under interrogation with the prosecutor for about 5 hours.