The first results of the autopsy performed on Alessandra Mazza's body have arrived, today it will be performed on the body of her father Costantino

The Avellino community is still shocked by the crime of Alessandra Mazza, which then ended with the extreme gesture of his father Costantino. The man was still shocked by the suffering that her daughter was experiencing, due to the pathology from which she had been suffering for years.

The man was 63 years old and worked as hydraulic, given his profession he was very well known. In fact, many say that he was dedicated to his family, but that the conditions of his daughter had led them to have a very tense relationship.

Alessandra lived in the house with her parents, which is located in the hamlet of Bosco dei Preti, a few km from the center of Avellino. From what the newspaper writes The Republicthe girl had been suffering from depression for years and had a relationship with her father conflictual.

In fact it is probable that the crime took place at the height of yet another argument. The mother Maria found the bodies on the ground, on the front porch of their home and when the health workers intervened, it was no longer there for them nothing to do.

The first results of the autopsy on Alessandra Mazza's body

CREDIT: ANGELO GIORDANO

The drama of this family occurred yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 14 February. Costantino Mazza, perhaps at the height of the argument with the 35-year-old's daughter, would have taken the weapon, legally held and he would have used it first against the girl, some newspapers write that he would have hit her at shoulders.

From what the newspaper writes Avellino Today, the man convinced his daughter to go out for a coffee immediately after eating. Once they arrived on the porch, she would have hugged her and shortly after, when her back was now turned, she hit. The examination carried out by the medical examiner Carmen Sementaconfirmed the hit on the base of the skull.

However, we will still have to wait for the full results 60 days. Today it's dad Costantino's turn. The prosecutor who is dealing with the case has chosen to have these tests carried out, they are not to establish the cause of death, but also to understand the exact dynamics of what happened.