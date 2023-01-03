Shocking details emerged from the first results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of Diletta Miatello’s mother

New and shocking details have emerged about the crime committed by Diletta Miatellothe former traffic warden who took the life of her mother Maria Angela and reduced her father Giorgio to death.

It was the other daughter who made the sad discovery Clear. Entering her parents’ home, she found her elderly mother now lifeless in her bedroom, wrapped in a blanket and the agonizing father dying downstairs. It would have been the latter to tell her, with the last of his strength, that it had been Diletta.

That same morning, the housekeeper she had gone to work as she did every day, but the former traffic warden had sent her away, telling her that her two parents were still resting.

The autopsy

From the first results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of the elderly woman, it emerged that Maria may have been affected by her daughter while he sleptwith a blunt object. After her, Diletta allegedly attacked her with the shards of a broken vase and then left her in agony, while she bled to death. A detail that could aggravate his position.

Did Diletta Miatello try to get rid of the bodies?

The fact that he wrapped the body in a blanket led the investigators to think of an intent to dispose of the mother’s body. Maybe she Diletta didn’t succeed and so she decided to run away aboard his car and to book a room in a hotel. It is thanks to the surveillance cameras and the license plate of the car that the investigators were able to track her down and arrest her.

The woman was being treated in a mental health center and the defense is betting on this. The investigators, however, believe that the murderer was therekill at the moment of the facts. After taking her mother’s life and killing her father, she took a shower and changed.

The 89-year-old father remained hospitalized in serious condition, but it seems that he has now started to breathe independently and, when he’s better, he’ll be able to talk and tell what it is really happened that night in that house.