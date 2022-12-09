The woman has always denied, saying he had been kidnapped

The investigation into the disappearance of a 20-month-old baby continues. There mother is blamed for her son’s death, but continues to claim that they took him from his home. Meanwhile the autopsy on the remains of a body found in a landfill not far from the house reveal that the bones belong to the child.

Leilani Simon is blamed for her son’s death, Quinton Simon, only one year and eight months old. According to the indictment, the woman took his life and then dumped it in a landfill near Savannah, Georgia, where she lived with her partner, son and stepson.

The remains found in the landfill were turned over to the coroner for an autopsy which he performed the FBI. And there’s no doubt that the bones found at the Chatham County Waste Disposal Center on Nov. 18 belong to the little boy.

The 22-year-old woman on October 5 had reported, by phone call to 911, the disappearance of the child from home. On 21 November, however, the agents put handcuffs on his wrists, for a crime, concealment of the body, false statements made to a public official.

The result of the autopsy conducted by the doctors of the laboratory of Quantico, in Virginia, on the remains found in the landfill, they confirmed the suspicions of the agents who deal with the case of the disappearance of the child. His death, at this point, would be confirmed.

Mother accused of her son’s death: the autopsy on the remains found would confirm the serious accusation

The woman had also accused the ex-boyfriend, the biological father of the child, of having taken the son away, but Henry Moss, a 24-year-old boy, was not to blame, as the investigators discovered during the investigation.

The woman is still in custody at the Chatham County Detention Facility, awaiting trial. She remains the only suspect in the case.