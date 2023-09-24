The autopsy confirms that Nerina’s death was caused by her son’s beatings: Ruben Andreoli’s first words

The preliminary results of the autopsy carried out on the body of Nerina Fontana have arrived, the 72-year-old who was killed with kicks and punches by her son, the 45-year-old on the evening of last September 15th. Ruben Andreoli. The man, immediately arrested and accused of the crime of voluntary and aggravated murder, is slowly realizing what happened and what he did.

Ruben Andreoli, the man who last September 15th, in the house, is beginning to awaken from the mental darkness in which he seems to have been until now Sirmione where he lived, he kicked and punched his mother until he took her life.

This was revealed by his defense lawyer, the lawyer Matteo Raffagliowho in a statement explained how his client is desperate and how can’t explain what and how it could have happened in his mind.

The facts

It was more or less dinner time last Friday 15 September, when the inhabitants of via XIV Maggio in Sirmione heard the desperate screams coming from house number 16.

Some passers-by saw Ruben Andreoli, a 45-year-old local warehouse worker and rally driver, while he hit with unprecedented violence his mother on the balcony of their house.

The requests of those people to stop were useless. The man’s fury continued until it abated the woman at the end of her life.

The emergency services who arrived on site picked up Nerina Fontana and transported her by air ambulance to the Brescia police ambulance, where, however, the 72-year-old it passed away shortly after.

The arrest and silence of Ruben Andreoli

Arrested immediately by the Carabinieri, Ruben Andreoli was transported under arrest to the Desenzano del Garda barracks, where, when asked by the prosecutor on duty, he exercised the right not to respond.

Total silence in the next one too interrogationthat of warrantycarried out the following Monday directly in prison.

His lawyer told the media that the 45-year-old could not even open up to him and that he was still feeling strongly shocked.

Regarding the killer’s motive, or rather the reason which led to the quarrel and therefore to the crazy aggression, the 45-year-old’s desire to leave Italy and his job for move to Ukraine together with his wife. She chose that she was strongly unwanted by her mother.