At least six stab wounds inflicted by the killer on 17-year-old Michelle Causo: the blows hit her in the neck, abdomen and back

While the guarantee interrogation of the 17-year-old accused of murder is awaited, the first results of the autopsy carried out on the corpse of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed in Primavalle in the early afternoon of last Wednesday. At least 6 blows inflicted by the same age, on the neck, abdomen and back of the 17-year-old. The results of the toxicological tests are also awaited.

Yesterday evening, friends, relatives and school mates all got together for one torchlight in honor of the memory of Michelle Causo.

The 17-year-old student of the Gassman high school and considered by all to be good, always cheerful and willing to help others, remained on Wednesday afternoon victim of a brutal murder.

It was done by a friend of his, peer who, presumably at the height of a quarrel, grabbed a kitchen knife and struck Michelle multiple times to take her life.

Brutal then the way in which the young man decided to dispose of his victim’s body, locking it in a garbage bag and carrying it, with the help of a shopping cartnear some rubbish bins not far from his house.

It is now being investigated dynamic exact of the crime and above all on the motive. During the interrogations carried out so far, the killer allegedly said he acted because she owed him a few tens of euros.

Thesis to which the family of the victim does not believe. Michelle Causo’s parents think she may have been a rejection of the daughter to the boy’s advances.

The autopsy on Michelle Causo

In the meantime, the body of the young victim was transported to the morgue of the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome, where the coroners carried out the first part of theautopsy examination ordered by the prosecutor.

Michelle’s death was caused by it at least six stab woundsinflicted by her assailant on her neck, abdomen and back.

Also performed i toxicological testsbut for the results of the latter we will have to wait a few more days.

The investigating judge of the Juvenile Court of Rome will present the suspect on Monday to the warranty interrogationvalid for the validation of the detention.

They will follow updates about this tragic event.