The first results of the toxicological tests carried out on Matthew Perry will be followed by others in the coming days: the results in a few months

The first results of the cadaveric tests carried out by the Los Angeles County medical examiner on the body of Matthew Perry. The Friends actor, according to what was reported by the TMZ website, did not die from an overdose of Fentanyl or Methamphetamine. New and more in-depth tests will be carried out in the coming days.

These results have excluding that the actor’s death occurred for an overdose of Fentanyl or Methamphetamine.

In the next few days, the site reports, they will be carried out new and more in-depth toxicological testsaimed at identifying the possible presence of other narcotic substances or lethal doses of psychotropic drugs.

Some bottles of the latter were found in Perry’s villa, but none that the actor himself was not authorized to have through regular medical prescription.

It remains to be understood, therefore, whether it was perhaps a lethal dose of those drugs.

The death of Matthew Perry

To have a clear detail of the autopsy and the various cadaveric examinations it will be necessary wait 4 to 6 monthsas reported by the County of Los Angeles itself.

The lifeless body of the 54-year-old actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, was found last Saturday afternoon in his home in Los Angeles.

He was immersed in the Jacuzzi in the garden and it was his assistant who found him.

In the previous hours, as emerged in the days following his death, he had played a game of Pickleball in a private club, and then returned home.

He sent his assistant to do some commissions and the same attendant, once he returned, made the bitter discovery.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web. Obviously coming from the millions and millions of fans from all over the world of the series, but also from the many friends and colleagues from the show who shared unforgettable moments with him.

About a year ago he published his bookentitled “Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing”, in which in addition to retracing his career, it opened up to 360 degrees and also told the darkness of addictions from drugs and alcohol.