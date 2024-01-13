The first results from the autopsies on the bodies of Morgan Algeri and Tiziana Tozzo have arrived: here's what emerged

Yesterday, Friday 12 January, autopsies were performed on the bodies of Morgan Algiers and Tiziana Tozzo, both ended up with the SUV inside Lake Como. Now the medical examiner has given himself 60 days to carry out the necessary investigations.

The couple who had met on social media, after talking for a while, decided to see each other for a while appointment. It should have been a moment of joy and carefreeness for them.

However, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, shortly after got into the car, the car suddenly started. After hitting the sidewalk, she has broke through the parapet and ended up in the water.

The firefighters who intervened that same evening were unable to do anything save them. Only the next morning, when the divers arrived and recovered the bodies about 15 meters deep. There was nothing left for them to do.

Morgan is an airplane pilot, as he had taken several refresher courses on how to to behave once he ended up in the water, he tried to implement all the maneuvers. However, from the firemen's report, he was unable to climb back out.

The hypotheses on the deaths of Morgan Algeri and Tiziana Tozzo

The autopsy carried out yesterday established that both lost their lives drowning. However, the medical examiner has given himself 60 days to do all the things examson acquired tissues.

The investigators also managed to pull the SUV rented by the man only a short time earlier from the water. Let there be sister, who is her ex-partner they told the officers about one confession made by Morgan.

He told them both that he had problems with the ignition of that car. In fact he intended to contact Mercedes to submit it to all the controls of the case.

For the investigators who are investigating the case, the most plausible hypotheses seem to be precisely one malfunction or human error. However, it will only be there black box which will be analyzed in these days to provide further answers on what happened.