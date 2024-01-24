Agropoli, the first results of the autopsy performed on the bodies of the two spouses found dead in the house have arrived: what emerged from the examination

Yesterday, the investigators had some important answers regarding the affair of the spouses found lifeless in their home in Agropoli. However, from this examination the time leading to their deaths should also be clarified.

Annalisa Rizzo lost her life due to a blow she suffered pierced the throat. But the doctor on the body found at least others 10 slashes, which lead one to think that the woman tried to defend oneself.

The husband, however, Vincenzo Carnicelli he only had one wound in the neck area, which however did not cause his death immediately, but rather in several minutes. This is why we now need to understand The exact time of deaths.

The woman would have tried to defend herself in every way. The medical examiner Adam Maiese on his body he found cuts on arms and abdomen. Signs compatible with his attempt at defense.

Vincenzo, on the other hand, had only one cut, but we will now have to understand if it is true inflicted or if done by the wifein an attempt to defend himself. Near the bodies they found a knife and also a cutter, possible objects used in the crime.

The time that led to the death of the spouses

Annalisa and Vincenzo were found lifeless by the woman's family. The mother was alarmed because she hadn't received one of her own phone call, he tried calling her first. But she never received a response.

For this reason she went to home of the family and it was only when she entered that she found herself faced with the heartbreaking scene. The couple was now lifeless, the argument seems to have started from living room and then ended up in the bedroom. Her 13-year-old daughter was sleeping in her room and she didn't notice anything.

The investigators' new hypothesis is that the two lost their lives there previous evening upon discovery. This is because from the conditions in which they found the bodies, the deaths appear to have occurred several hours earlier.

The investigators discovered that Annalisa and Vincenzo had decided to break up with and together they were doing a consensual practice. However, it is thought that the man who was convinced was only a moment and that the situation would soon changed.