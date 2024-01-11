The first results have arrived on the analyzes carried out inside the car of Filippo Turetta, a 22-year-old accused of the murder of Giulia Cecchettin

In the last few hours, important new details have emerged about the poor woman's crime Giulia Cecchettin, committed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. These are precisely the results of the analyzes carried out on the Fiat Punto which belongs to the boy.

This car was searched for throughout the country for a long week. But it's just when it was stopped on the highway in Germanytowards Leipzig, which the police officers found her stopped on emergency lane.

After several days in this country, she finally returned Italy. more precisely in the Ris laboratories of Parma. Right inside this vehicle, they emerged details important information on the 22-year-old's crime.

From the first results, the agents found copious traces of blood on the rear seats of the Punto. However, it is still too early to say whether Filippo inflicted the last stabs on Giulia right inside the car or whether when he put her inside her, she was already dead.

To give further answers on this, you need to wait until Bloodstain pattern analysis. This technique studies the shape and trajectory of the traces of blood, but the RIS are still waiting of the assignment by the prosecutor of the Paolo Petroni case.

The further investigations into Giulia Cecchettin's crime

Filippo Turetta self-confessed of the crime, he is now inside the prison of Verona, since they extradited him from Germany. His days all seem to be enough for now calm down.

German police officers also found a knife, a telephone and also the black bags which he used to hide the body.

These unrepeatable checks will most likely be carried out in the presence of the technicians appointed by both. They would be Filippo Turetta's lawyers and also those of Giulia Cecchettin's family members.

The analyzes inside the Fiat Punto for the investigators are fundamentals to challenge the 22 year old all aggravating. For now he is accused of the crime of voluntary crime, but they are evaluating whether to also charge him with the aggravating circumstances premeditation and cruelty.