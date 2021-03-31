The first response to the delinquent ship crisis … “Maersk” suspends contracts

The giant Danish shipping company Maersk announced that it would stop signing any new short-term contracts on many lines in order to deal with the repercussions of stopping navigation in the Suez Canal for a week due to the south of its giant container ship on Tuesday before last.

And the “Bloomberg” news agency indicated that Maersk expects to lose a large part of its operational capacity in the coming weeks, despite the resumption of movement in the channel after the success in the floatation of the stranded ship last Monday.

Maersk said that it decided not to sign any short-term contracts during the current week “and in the very near future” through the immediate reservation mechanism for flights, as well as short-term contracts on a number of airlines, including Asian Airlines.

It should be noted that Maersk is the largest container ship company in the world and the largest container line using the Suez Canal.