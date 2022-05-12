As expected, the first trailer for the series resident Evil from netflix has arrived. This new version of the iconic Capcom property will not follow the history of the games. Instead, it will introduce us to the daughters of Albert Wesker, this time played by Lance Reddick, who seek to survive in a zombie-infested future.

The new trailer begins with a bit of the Weskers in New Raccoon City in 2022.. Albert appears to be experimenting, unsurprisingly, with horrific consequences. The trailer also introduces us to Jade and her sister, Billie, who are somewhat separated, as the trailer quickly shifts to Jade as an adult in London in 2036.

Although at the moment there are no clear details, the trailer seems to indicate that the story is going to take place between the events of 2022 and 2036. This is the description of the series:

“Year 2036: 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker struggles to survive in a world overrun by bloodthirsty infected and insane creatures. In this utter carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation, but most of all by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

The new series of resident Evil will arrive on Netflix on June 14, 2022. On related issues, the subscription with ads will arrive on this platform before 2023. Similarly, Netflix has been sued by its shareholders.

Editor’s note:

The first trailer looks good. Not bad, but this is not a guarantee that the final product will be good. Let’s remember that other Resident Evil series and movies have great trailers, but in the end they end up disappointing everyone. Will this be the case with the new production?

Via: Netflix