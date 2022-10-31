Amaury Vergara gave his trust to Ferdinand Iron to assume the position as sports director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara and the Spanish director has set to work in search of the formation of the new squad for Clausura 2023, as well as the search for the new technical director.
With the only condition that once and for all he can return glory to the Sacred Flock and crown them champions of Mexican soccer, a recognition they have not achieved since 2017.
“I am going to give him all the necessary tools, we have formed an institutional work dynamic that allows everyone to take decisions under their responsibility, my job is to demand them and the first request is to make Chivas champion, because I think that there we can deploy a projection far beyond what we want in the club. What the fans need most is to see their champion team, we need it, it’s important that we seek that goal and I’m sure we’re going to achieve it, “said the boss of the chiverío in conversation with the journalist Francis Xavier Gonzalez of TUDN.
The owner of the rojiblanco team expressed his emotion for the arrival of Iron to the team, because he made it clear that he is a winner and he trusts that he has what it takes to transmit that mentality to the squad to lead them to become champions.
“I am excited, the guideline is to look for the best person available and possible for Chivas, I think Fernando is, he is a winning person, he is someone who has leadership and if something is missing in Mexican soccer and in Chivas it is leadership and I think that It can teach us a lot about how to have a winning mentality”, he stated. Vergara.
