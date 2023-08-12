The Cruz Azul Football Club will begin a new stage under the orders of Joaquin Morenowho will stay until the end of Opening 2023.
The sky-blue team has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks, and not exactly because of good results, far from it, but because of their lousy results since the beginning of the season.
La Máquina had a lousy start in the Apertura 2023 tournament, because of the three games it played in all of them it fell. The sky blue team hoped that in the League Cup It was a different story, but they were eliminated in the round of 32 where they couldn’t win a game out of the three they played either.
In this way, with the negative results that had the fans angry, the cement board decided to cease his position as technical director at Ricardo Ferrettileaving Joaquin Moreno as interim and who will remain in charge of the team until the end of this contest at least.
The cement squad is preparing for the resumption of the Apertura 2023, where they will seek to sign a good performance and show a completely different face, since they are currently in the last position of the general table, being the only team that has not scored any points.
The La Noria team will return to activity in Mexican soccer next Sunday, August 20, when they receive Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium corresponding to matchday 4.
The Aztec coach will try to get out of the current crisis that the team is experiencing, and the good news is that he already has his first “reinforcement”: it is Carlos Vargas.player who arrived as a signing at the beginning of the year, but who suffered an injury and could not see any activity with the team.
The cream-blue youth squad is ready to return, after being injured last February, when he just debuted with the light blue colors. After six months of rehabilitation, he could be one of the new faces for this Apertura 2023 tournament.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Adrian Esparzathe Mexican defender already does some exercises with the rest of the squad, so he could be one of the options for Joaquin Moreno in defense.
