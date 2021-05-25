The authorities of Yakutia have introduced compulsory vaccination of residents against COVID-19, reported on the website of the regional government. The republic became the first subject of Russia to take such measures.

The report states that on May 19, a decree was issued by the chief sanitary doctor of the republic on compulsory immunization of the population. Due to the low rates of vaccination, the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, demanded to speed up this process. Municipalities and cities have been instructed to issue relevant regulations.

First of all, employees of summer camps, organizers, participants and personnel involved in holding mass events in the republic should receive the vaccination.