After the miraculous finding of the little one Nicola Tanturli everyone asked themselves a very specific question, which one path has done the small? The commander of the carabinieri has decided to make a first reconstruction about what the child experienced in those hours.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

A story he left with the breathless all Italy. Fortunately, after 2 nights and a day spent away from home, Nicola was found inside a ravine, about 25 meters deep.

One of the envoys de ‘Life Live’ Rai1 program, Giuseppe Di Tommaso, it has found. He was in the car with his crew and they were driving down a street, to understand the path that the little one could have done.

When suddenly the Journalist, stopped and got out of the vehicle, as he started accusing a weird sickness. It was at this point that he heard a lament. He approached to better understand what was happening and that’s where he got it found it the small.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

He immediately went to call the carabinieri and the commander of the Scarperia station, Danilo Ciccarelli, Yes is dropped in that ravine. He rescued the baby. The same agent, during the Press conference, he has declared:

The child has traveled about 4.5 km since he left home, to the point where we found him. Nicola is certainly an enterprising child. Evidently he left the house and started walking, perhaps he stopped several times and started walking again several times. I have the impression that the child did not spend the night in the ravine where we found him, because the grass was not crushed in that point, that is, he probably had not made his bed there for the night.

Discovery of Nicola Tanturli: the new hypothesis and the conditions of the little one

The president of the mountain rescue, Stefano Rinaldelli, in an interview with Fanpage.it, said that according to his thesis the 21 month old baby himself is moved away so much, because it was scared in hearing the sound of helicopters.

The little one also appears to be in good conditions. Was scared and dehydrated. Plus he had scratches on some parts of his body. Despite everything it does not seem to be in danger of life, but at the moment the rescuers have it transported at the Meyer hospital in Florence, for all necessary checks.