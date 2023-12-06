Many people were present during the last farewell to Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. Yesterday was a very important day, which involved the whole of Italy.

The celebration of the last farewell to Giulia Cecchettin was broadcast live on TVeveryone was able to grasp the importance of those moments, everyone understood and shared the family’s suffering and everyone “made a noise” so that it would never happen again to any other woman or girl.

During the function celebrated in Padua, the first to read a letter for the 22-year-old was hers best friend Giulia Zecchin. The young woman shared with all those present a passage from the book of the prophet Isaiahchosen by the Cecchettin family:

A shoot will sprout from the trunk of Lesse, a shoot will sprout from its roots. The spirit of the Lord will rest on him.

Dad Gino, sister Elena and brother Davide were sitting in the front row, together with their grandmother. All the time they are supported each other, for them it was a heartbreaking day, the one in which they said goodbye to Giulia for the last time. They wore a red ribbon, symbol of violence against women.

Ten thousand people inside and outside the church, even those who didn’t know her but who wanted to join in the family’s suffering, because in these days Giulia has become the daughter of the Italians. His case made the news and it won’t be never forgotten.

Giulia Cecchettin was a sunny and smiling girl, who loved life and was about to graduate, ready to open the doors of the future. A girl who, because of her goodness, made only one mistake. That of remaining friends with her ex-boyfriend, for fear that he might hurt himself, because she felt tenderness and felt guilty. And despite having allowed him to remain in her life, to share her future goals with her, Filippo Turetta his life ended forever with more than 20 stab wounds. He abandoned his now bled body and ran away. Now he is detained in Verona prison.