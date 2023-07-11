Last night (July 9), the pink carpet was rolled out in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the movie Barbie, and the first reactions from critics have flooded social networks. Directed by the prodigious independent filmmaker Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, Barbie has received overwhelmingly positive reviews after a screening attended by stars like Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa.

ScreenRant writer Joseph Deckelmeier called the film “funny, bombastic and very smart,” adding, “Greta Gerwig aims for the highest and achieves smashing success.” It is the “favorite movie of the year” of Jamie Jirak, writer for ComicBook.com. She wrote: “Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She addresses the positive and negative aspects of Barbie so beautifully.

Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m completely serious!” Gosling received praise from many people, and Sharronda Williams, host of “Pay or Wait“, called it a “scene-stealer that provides the most laughs.” Eze Baum, editor of This Week Media, said: “Barbie it is a triumph. A perfectly executed script backed by great performances, especially from Ryan Gosling, turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its subtlety understandable to those who don’t take it at face value. GG has 3 of 3″.

For her part, Katcy Stephan, Variety’s social media editor, wrote: “Greta Gerwig offers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and very funny adventure. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.”

On the other hand, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff enjoyed the costume design and production on the film, but was less than sold on the story. “I think the film serves especially well to Barbie of Margot Robbie and her journey,” he wrote, “but there are other characters experiencing major arcs that needed more screen time to fully explore.”

Warner Bros had to defend a drawing of a map in the movie Barbie last week, after the film was banned in Vietnam. One scene in the film includes a map showing what appears to be the “nine dash line.” The line is a representation of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Vietnam says violates its sovereignty. China and Vietnam have long been in conflict over the region, while Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia also claim parts of the sea. According to local Vietnamese media, the drawing is considered an “illegal image” and has led to a nationwide ban.

Barbie It will be released in Mexico on July 20. Don’t forget to buy your pink popcorn for this function.

